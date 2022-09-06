Residents urged to apply for Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant

The Acadia Parish Police Jury urges residents to apply for Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant (FMA).

Officials said residents with a history of flooding in their home or those who have filed flood claims with their insurance company should apply.

Residents may be eligible to receive federal funding to elevate their home above record flooding events. The FMA grant for 2022 requires that all interested participants have active flood insurance backed by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) as of September 1st, 2022.

Acadia Parish Police Jury is using Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES) to develop and submit the 2022 FMA grant applications on behalf of Acadia Parish Residents. Completed applications are needed by October 14th, 2022 in order to be included in the upcoming FMA grant application.

Properties with repetitive flood claim histories are encouraged to participate.

For more information, residents are asked to contact Quality Engineering and Surveying by email at grants@qesla.com or by calling Andy Daray at 225-698-1600.