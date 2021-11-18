Mermentau Boat Launch back open after months-long replacement project

The Mermentau Boat Launch is officially open to boaters after being closed for eight months.

DOTD closed the launch in March for replacement. The $575,000 project included grading, class II base course, replacing the boat ramp, and more. It was originally estimated to be complete in June 2021.

State Representative John Stefanski shared the news on Facebook Thursday, saying he worked with DOTD over the last few legislative sessions to secure funds for the project.

"This is great news to all Acadia Parish boaters and fishermen," he said. "Thank you to all Acadia Parish legislators and DOTD for seeing this through to completion."

Village of Mermentau officials said they are "so excited" and thankful for the work done at the launch.

