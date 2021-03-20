Mermentau Boat Launch closing Monday for replacement

Boaters who use the Mermentau boat launch underneath the U.S. 90 overpass on the Mermentau River in Acadia Parish will have to find another one to use starting on Monday.

DOTD is replacing the current one and construction is set to begin next week on the $575,000 project.

The project will include grading, class II base course, replacing the boat ramp, and other related work.

Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., weather permitting. The project is estimated for completion in June 2021.

Alternative boat launch sites for the Mermentau River include the La. 91 boat launch at the Pontoon Bridge and the Lake Arthur boat launch located under the La. 14 overpass. There will be no impact to marine traffic.

