Isaiah Lamar Dupre, the man accused of locking himself in a Church Point apartment with a pair of six-month-old twins and a gun, was arrested in Iberville Parish this past Sunday.

According to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux, the Opelousas man is facing new charges.

Dupre will be transported to Acadia Parish on the new charges after he is processed in Iberville.

