Opelousas Man is Still on the Run After Holding Twin Babies Hostage

Church Point police are still searching for 26-year-old Isaiah Lamar Dupre.

According to police, Dupre is facing domestic battery charges against his girlfriend and held her six-month-old twins hostage while armed with a handgun in the Centennial Village Housing Authority in Church Point on Thursday.

The mother of the twins, who wishes to remain anonymous said she and Dupre are no longer together.

"Unfortunately, we're not because this is a big deal now and I feel like I done ruined somebody's life over this misaltercation," the mother said.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux, said both the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police Swat Team responded to the incident.

While the twin babies were found unharmed, removed from the residence and placed with their great-grandmother, Dupre escaped before a perimeter could be set by officers who initially responded to the scene.

Tyler Wheeler said he has been living near Centennial Village for roughly ten years. He said he knows most of the people in the neighborhood and said everyone is like family.

"Not too much goes on around here," Wheeler said. "It's really just a lot of kids and really what you see."

If you have any information regarding Dupre, please contact the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.