Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Human remains identified as missing Rayne man

items.[0].image.alt
Rayne Police Department
hollier.JPG
Posted at 2:45 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:58:40-04

RAYNE, La. – The human remains found in Acadia Parish have been identified as a missing Rayne man.

On Thursday, police confirmed the remains were identified as Deion Hollier.

The last contact Hollier had with a family member was August 3, 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Rayne Police Department.

Three weeks later, human skeletal remains were located on Lillian G. Pierce Drive by someone walking in the area. A family member tells KATC that the remains were found by a worker cutting grass in the area.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.