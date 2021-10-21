Human remains identified as missing Rayne man

RAYNE, La. – The human remains found in Acadia Parish have been identified as a missing Rayne man.

On Thursday, police confirmed the remains were identified as Deion Hollier.

The last contact Hollier had with a family member was August 3, 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Rayne Police Department.

Three weeks later, human skeletal remains were located on Lillian G. Pierce Drive by someone walking in the area. A family member tells KATC that the remains were found by a worker cutting grass in the area.

