The Rayne Police Department is asking for help in locating a local man.

Police say that Deion Hollier, 30, has not made contact with a family member since August 3, 2021.

Anyone with information of Deion’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Travis Guidry at (337)393-2925 or (337) 788-TIPS callers can remain anonymous.

