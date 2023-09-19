Historic theatre to be renovated for the first time in over 20 years

CROWLEY, La. — A historic building in Crowley is getting a bit of a makeover.

The Rice Theatre, situated in downtown Crowley, has remained untouched by renovations for over 20 years.

Through the efforts of Louisiana State Representative John Stefanski, nearly $4.2 million in state funding has been allocated for Crowley and Acadia Parish projects, including $200,000 for the restoration of the Rice Theatre, according to The Crowley Post-Signal.

With the support of state funding, the theatre is set to receive upgrades, such as the installation of air conditioning, updated sound and lighting systems, and a new exterior.

Amber Hartgrave, Executive Director of Crowley Main Street, says these improvements will hopefully be finished by next year's Kids' Day and International Rice Festival.

According to Hartgrave, "It will be jam packed full of kids, anywhere between 2,000 to 5,000 kids will be coming to that day. And it ranges from ages 0 to 18 years old. We have everything for everybody."

But for now, the people of Crowley are just happy to have their theatre back.

Crowley Mayor Chad Monceaux anticipates the positive impact the theatre renovations could have on the community, stating, "I want to see people lined up at the box office window again, waiting to get in the doors, excited about it, families coming together and watching some shows or music. Community events that will bring people out of their homes and get them downtown."