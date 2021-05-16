Family, community remember 17-year-old Emori Carter

One year after 17-year-old Crowley teen Emori Carter was shot and killed, family and friends gathered alongside the community to remember his life.

Carter was shot to death as he was walking along West 10th Street on May 15, 2020. Police said at the time that he was struck by a bullet fired from a moving vehicle.

His loved ones held a vigil and balloon release Saturday evening to honor the one year anniversary of Carter's death. They remembered him as a boy through and through, one who loved being around his family and friends and who loved being out in the country riding horses.

Wearing shirts with Carter's photo on them, those who knew him and loved him the most honored his life by remembering who he was. His aunt, Rhodonna Bernard, said her nephew's death was the first in their immediate family. What happened to her nephew should be a reminder to stop the violence, she said, and she hopes other families listen to the message.

"We hope that other families would step in to help their kids, to help other kids, that way they won't have to go through what our family had to go through."

Bernard added that the year since has been difficult, but the community's support and prayers is what kept her and her loved ones going.

"Even though we lost him during a tragic death, the continued prayers and support for our family is what kept us along this year. It brings back the village mentality, that it takes a village to raise children. We just wish more families would hold on to that, even if you're having some challenges with your kids. Go back into the village. That's going to help us save more kids so more families don't experience what we experienced."

