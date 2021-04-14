Two more arrested in Emori Carter slaying

Two people have been arrested and booked in connection with the May 2020 slaying of Emori Carter.

Jadarius "JD" Simmons and Crystal Savoy were arrested early Wednesday in Evangeline Parish by U.S. Marshals.

Both were booked with accessory to first degree murder. Savoy also was booked with conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, improper supervision of juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Simmons also was booked with solicitation of membership in a criminal street gang, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Deandrea Citizen, 16, of Crowley and Azuri Willis, 17, of Opelousas, in Carter's death. Both were indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Carter, 17, of Crowley, was shot to death as he was walking on West 10th Street in the city. He was hit by a single bullet fired from a moving vehicle, police said at the time.

Carter's slaying was the first homicide in Crowley for 2020. The case was featured on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers in May 2020, and arrests were made a few months later. The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected.

