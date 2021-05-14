Crowley PD releases statistics on shootings from 2020

CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley Police Department has released statistics on the shootings that it has responded to since May 2020.

According to Detective Ryan Temple, a list of shootings has been compiled by CPD since its initial investigation concerning the death of juvenile Emori Carter on May 15, 2020.

Carter, 17, of Crowley was walking on W. 10th St. when he was fatally shot. He was struck by a single bullet fired from a moving vehicle and had been accompanied by two unknown subjects just prior to the shooting. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

From May 15, 2020, CPD says there were 110 shots fired calls in the City of Crowley. Of those 110 shots fired calls, 52 had victims, either people or property.

And of those 52 victim, CPD says it had credible intelligence that led led them to believe 33 were gang related shootings. Those statistics included the dates of May 15, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

CPD says it has arrested 22 suspects for first degree homicide, second degree homicide, or attempted homicide. All but one of those suspects were connected to one of the two gangs that have been active in Crowley since May 15, 2020, or just before.

According to CPD, the two gangs are mostly juvenile suspects, but do have adult members and leaders as well. The two gangs are STK (Shoot To Kill), who were responsible for the death of Carter on May 15, 2020; and RVC (Rhone Village Crew), who were responsible for the retaliatory homicides of both Vontre Phillips on Aug.11, 2020 and the unborn baby of the victim Kentara Wilridge in an I-10 shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, 2020.

Two Crowley teenagers have been booked with first-degree murder in connection with the August 2020 slaying of Phillips.

Two suspects were arrested and booked in connection with the May 2020 slaying of Emori Carter.

A Rayne man was arrested for multiple charges following the October 2020 shooting on the interstate.

