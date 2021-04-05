Two more arrested in connection with teen's August 2020 slaying

Two Crowley teenagers have been booked with first-degree murder in connection with the August slaying of another teen.

Keyshawn Williams, 17, was booked with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Vontre Phillips in August 2020.

Williams was arrested in Crowley by U.S. Marshals last week, Crowley Police say.

At the same time, Wesley Yokum Jr., 18, also was arrested and on a warrant for first-degree murder in Phillips' murder. Yokum also is accused of five counts attempted second-degree murder in connection with a July 2020 shooting in the Westwood Subdivision, Crowley Police say.

Both teens were booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail, then transported to Acadia Parish for booking there, records show.

In all, four people were indicted in Phillips' death.

