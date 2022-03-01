Crowley buzzing with the spirit of Mardi Gras

Across Acadiana, Mardi Gras celebrations are already picking up.

In Acadia Parish, Crowley is buzzing with the spirit of Mardi Gras and is ready for a day full of music, dancing, food and more.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on GMA with a look at the Mardi Gras parade and street fair.

Carnival D'Acadie is a Mardi Gras celebration that takes place on the historic Downtown Crowley Main Street.

Local music begins at 10:00 am with the parade beginning at 3:00 pm.

For a list of parades and events happening on Mardi Gras day in Acadiana, visit our Mardi Gras Headquarters on KATC.com.

