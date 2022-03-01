Watch
Crowley buzzing with the spirit of Mardi Gras

Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 08:57:29-05

Across Acadiana, Mardi Gras celebrations are already picking up.

In Acadia Parish, Crowley is buzzing with the spirit of Mardi Gras and is ready for a day full of music, dancing, food and more.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on GMA with a look at the Mardi Gras parade and street fair.

Carnival D'Acadie is a Mardi Gras celebration that takes place on the historic Downtown Crowley Main Street.

Local music begins at 10:00 am with the parade beginning at 3:00 pm.

For a list of parades and events happening on Mardi Gras day in Acadiana, visit our Mardi Gras Headquarters on KATC.com.

