Another arrest made in connection with weekend violence in Eunice

Eunice Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with this weekend's violence in the city.

The young man, who was not identified because of his age, initially has been booked with contempt of court and possession of a firearm, but he's also being held as a runaway, police say.

Investigators believe that he was one of the passengers in the vehicle that led police on a high-speed chase Sunday evening after a shooting; the driver in that case was arrested and still is in jail. The teen is believed to have been a passenger in that vehicle and charges are pending against him.

Ray'zne Ivory, who was arrested Sunday evening after crashing the fleeing vehicle, was booked with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Flight in a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Things and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things valued at $25,000 or more.

To read about these weekend incidents, click here and here.

