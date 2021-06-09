Watch
Acadia grand jury hands up indictments

KATC photo
Acadia Parish Courthouse
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 12:42:10-04

An Acadia Parish grand jury has handed up several indictments today, in connection with several violent crimes in the parish.

In one case, a Rayne man and a Crowley woman are accused of criminal gang activity and accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the May 15, 2020 slaying of Emori Carter, 17.

The grand jury indicted Ja'Darius Simmons, 25, and Crystal Savoy, 39, on charges of accessory after the fact to first degree murder, felony criminal street gang activity and solicitation of criminal street gang membership by requiring the commission of a felony.

Simmons also is accused of solicitation of murder; in other words he is accused of asking someone else to murder Carter.

The grand jury also issued an indictment in a shooting that happened at Crowley's Westwood Apartments on July 3, 2020. In that case, Keyshon Williams, also known as Keyshawn Williams, 18, is accused of five counts of attempted second-degree murder.

