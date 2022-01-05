Abbeville's drive-in park getting long awaited facelift

ABBEVILLE — A plan that's been in motion for 11 years is finally coming into fruition. In Abbeville, Lafitte drive-in park is getting a much needed face lift to bring more recreational activities to the community. Councilman-at-large Francis Plaisance says its a dream come true.

"The walking trail is currently being built. Its in progress."

With new additions to Lafitte park, an anticipated walking trail tops the list.

The popular fishing pond has recently gained a lot of attention but with plenty of space there's only more to come.

"Its approximately 50 acres total with the pond," Plaisance confirms. "So there's still room for development."

Whether a brisk morning run or a warm evening walk, there are stops along the way to help keep you on track with your New Year resolutions.

"Then you'll see along the way as we go here what we call exercise stations. Every time along the way here you can stop and it'll tell you what exercises to do."

Not only has Lafitte Park gotten the attention here at home, but also on the state level where Louisiana Parks and Recreation donated a hefty grant of $100,000 for the project.

"People with the state have become interested in it which helps to get the grant money. There's a lot of interest that's developed in it and I'm really excited about it. "I thank the council members and the mayor. The mayor is really excited about it too."

"Its going to be a beautiful park and its going to be hugely successful", says Mayor Mark Piazza. "I think it's going to be well utilized by the entire community.

Plaisance couldn't share an exact estimate of when the entire park will be done however the walking trails will be done within the month.

