Abbeville family seeking ICU bed with neurologist on staff, Acadiana hospitals reaching ICU capacity

An Abbeville family pleading for help for their loved one in the hospital.

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare providers have warned about stressing the healthcare system and now one family in Acadiana is feeling the effects.

Their loved one doesn't have covid but needs an ICU bed.

According to LDH, here in Region Four, about 87% of ICU beds are being used.

We know from the two major hospitals, many of those are being treated for covid.

The patient hospitalized at Abbeville General needs an ICU bed with a neurologist on staff.

The hospital is trying to get the family help at other facilities in the area, and out of state, but so far, no luck.

"Their hands are tied, they're done all they can. There's no neurologist here."

After having a seizure, 44-year-old Sheba Lewis has spent almost two weeks in a medically induced coma at Abbeville General Hospital.

Lewis has received medical attention, but her family says she isn't improving.

"They're not getting the results they need because there are no neurologists here. They've kept her here, made her comfortable, they've given her medication, calling around everywhere in Louisiana from here to Texas. They can't find a hospital to put her in,” said Lewis’ aunt, Beulah Batiste.

Administrators at Abbeville General confirm they are working to find Lewis an ICU bed in a facility that does have a neurologist on staff.

"Abbeville General Hospital has been great, outstanding service. Unfortunately, they're reached out to 25 hospitals in Texas, 23 hospitals in Louisiana, and not one bed available with an ICU that has a neurologist on staff and that's what we're looking for. It's due to COVID that all the beds are taken up unfortunately by covid patients,” said Lewis’ sister, Twla Lewis.

We have reached out to Our Lady of Lourdes and Ochsner, both confirm their ICUs are being pushed to capacity mostly because of covid.

Ochsner even saying they don't have a single ICU bed available.

