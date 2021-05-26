A week later, Carencro residents still dealing with high water following severe weather

One week after severe flooding, some in Acadiana are still dealing with high water.

Spot dredging for parts of the Vermilion River has begun but for some in low lying areas, that still means high water.

Residents along Springfield Road in Carencro are still dealing with high water. The only difference now water has gotten into their homes.

"It's frustrating it really is because we're homeless now and it seems like nobody cares,” said Bailee Blanchard.

Just days after flooding began along their road, water seeped into Bailee Blanchard's home.

"Inside of the house it's full of mold and it looks like the water isn't going anywhere for weeks,” said Blanchard.

Because Lafayette Parish was not considered a disaster area, Blanchard says finding help has been scarce.

"The house is probably infested with roaches, spiders, and snakes. The water is contaminated and FEMA said that they couldn't help us because it hadn't been considered a disaster yet,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard is living with her family in Breaux Bridge until they can find a permanent home.

"Honestly anything is better than nothing in the most powerful thing right now that we could really use is prayer,” said Blanchard.

The family plans to come back and salvage their belongings. To donate to the Go Fund Me click here.

