Updated federal dietary guidelines spark local conversation on healthy eating and ways to save

Recent changes to federal dietary guidelines are fueling discussion in Acadiana and across the country, especially for families trying to eat healthier in the new year without overspending at the grocery store.

The guidelines, updated every five years, are now framed as a shift toward what federal officials are calling "simpler eating" — emphasizing whole foods, protein and healthy fats while steering people away from heavily processed options.

Updated dietary guidelines spark local conversation on healthy eating

“These dietary guidelines have really caught up with what we’ve been seeing in research for a long, long time,” said Daphne Olivier, a local registered dietitian with The Unconventional Dietitians.

Federal health officials say the update is designed to refocus American diets on foods people recognize, rather than highly processed products with long ingredient lists.

“The push toward eating real, whole, unprocessed foods — that’s the underlying theme that makes this so different than previous dietary guidelines,” Olivier said.

However, Olivier said the broader language in the new recommendations could also lead to confusion. Specific limits on alcohol consumption — outside of general terms like “moderation” or “abstinence” for certain groups such as pregnant women, people with addictions or those taking interacting medications — have been removed. Red meat is also included as a protein option, which has raised concerns among some health professionals.

Taylor Toole GMA anchor Taylor Toole sits down with Daphne Olivier, a registered dietitian with her own practice called The Unconventional Dietitians, to discuss the differences between the 2020-2025 federal dietary guidelines versus the 2025-2030 guidelines.

“From a health perspective, we know that less processed meats and naturally lower-fat meats are really in our best interest,” Olivier said.

While the guidelines offer flexibility, local experts say the focus should remain on balance and informed choices.

To see how healthy eating can work in practice — especially on a budget — KATC took the conversation into the kitchen with local chef Logan Lawson. He says eating well doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive.

“I’m always looking for ways to save money,” Lawson said.

KATC News Chef Logan Lawson talks about how to save money while eating healthy and cooking from home.

Lawson demonstrated a blackened chicken salad made with basic produce and lean protein that can feed six people for less than $5 per serving, costing about $4.22 per portion. For a more kid-friendly option, he prepared homemade grilled chicken nuggets paired with baked sweet potato fries — a meal that feeds three for $2.88 per dish.

If you'd like to add these meals to your routine, here's the current average cost breakdown straight from Lawson's grocery list:

KATC News Local chef Logan Lawson showcases his recipe for a simple blackened chicken salad with homemade ranch and croutons.

Blackened Chicken Salad

(Feeds six, about $4.22 per portion)



3 chicken breasts — $7.50

Eggs (small carton) — $1.19

Avocado — 56¢

Spring mix — $2.98

Iceberg lettuce — $1.97

Cherry tomatoes — $2.73

Croutons — $1.42

** Helpful tip: Lawson recommends slicing your chicken breasts in half to feed two for the price of one.**

KATC News Chef Logan Lawson's solution for a simple and quick but healthy kid's meal — grilled chicken nuggets and baked sweet potato fries.

Grilled chicken nuggets with sweet potato fries

(Feeds three, about $2.88 per portion)



2 chicken breasts — $6.44

Sweet potatoes — $2.18

Nutrition experts say the updated guidelines are less about strict rules and more about encouraging sustainable habits. The focus, they say, should be on whole foods, simple preparation and finding options that work for both health goals and household budgets.