New year, new gym? What you should ask before signing up

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KATC) — January is the busiest month of the year for gyms across Acadiana, as many residents look to turn New Year’s resolutions into lasting fitness routines.

New year, new gym? What to ask before signing

But before swiping a card or signing a contract, consumer experts say it’s important to understand exactly what you’re paying for — and what happens if motivation fades.

“At the start of the year, the next two or three months are definitely the busiest,” said Taylor Marks, site manager at Cajun Fitness in Youngsville.

National consumer data show that about half of new gym members quit within the first six months. Nearly one in five continue paying for a membership they never use at all.

For some, like Abby Marks, an International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation pro bikini competitor, consistency comes naturally.

“I started seeing results and got addicted,” she said. “I got where I wanted to go, but everyone has those days.”

For others, maintaining a routine can be a challenge, especially with busy schedules.

“Working and being a full-time mom, it was hard for sure,” said Camryn Carney, a gym-goer and fitness professional. “But you just gotta do it.”

That struggle is where gym memberships can become costly. Consumer advocates warn that many contracts include enrollment fees, annual charges and long-term commitments that may not be obvious at sign-up.

Before committing, experts recommend asking three key questions:



Is there a cancellation fee?

How long is the contract?

Are New Year’s deals temporary discounts or standard pricing with marketing appeal?

Some local gyms offer month-to-month memberships or student discounts, while others require contracts lasting a year or more.

At Cajun Fitness, Marks said staff members try to prevent members from falling off entirely.

“We go through our inactive members and keep in touch,” she said. “If someone stops coming, we check on them to see what happened and why they went from three times a week to once or twice a month.”

Consumer groups also suggest tracking how often you actually use the gym and being realistic about your habits. If a membership isn’t being used, it may be time to reconsider the expense.

With many people dropping off after just a few months, experts say a little research now could save hundreds of dollars later.

