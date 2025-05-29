From pit stops to potholes: Tips to keep your summer travel plans rolling

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — It's summertime — and with the kids out of school and vacation on the mind, it's important to remember that while you're planning those road trips, you should also be planning for some routine car maintenance.

From pit stops to potholes: Tips to keep summer travel rolling

Chances are, if asked whether your vacation plans have ever taken a detour because of car trouble, your answer would be yes.

Jack Bolinger, who recently dealt with a flat tire, knows the struggle.

“It was Saturday, hit a pothole, and I’ve been stuck on the side of the road before — that’s why you do your maintenance. But if you’re on vacation and eating up time, it’s very valuable,” he told KATC.

Local mechanics agree: preparation now can mean big savings on money and time later.

Tim Bernard, a mechanic at Stan’s Auto Center on Johnston Street with nearly 20 years of experience, says staying on top of basic vehicle upkeep is essential.

We asked for the top three things drivers should be mindful of.

“Main thing is check all the fluids, the belts, and tires,” Bernard said. “Tires — you wanna make sure you’re not somewhere you’re not familiar with. A blowout on the road’ll ruin the whole vacation. Belts — very important, because it does water pump, power steering, all that good stuff you need to keep going. Fluids, of course — you won’t make it long with low oil or coolant. Your car could overheat and again, ruins the vacation.”

His advice? Schedule that tune-up about a month before you hit the road.

“Especially nowadays," he said. if parts need to be ordered, it could take a week for things to come in sometimes.”

Bernard also encourages parents to involve younger drivers in the process to teach them the basics, such as how to change a spare tire.

“Doing it with your kids, I think that’s kind of a lost art. I don’t think a lot of people know how to do that anymore,” he said. “So it would be good to get them up to par with taking care of their own vehicles.”

Here are some helpful tips to start the conversation with your young driver.

🔍 Know Your Dashboard

⚠️ Learn what each warning light means

🚗 Know when to pull over vs. keep driving

⛽ Understand fuel, oil, and temperature gauges

🛢️ Fluids Check

🛠️ Check engine oil with the dipstick

💧 Check and top off windshield washer fluid

❄️ Check coolant/antifreeze levels

🛞 Learn how to spot leaks under the car

🔋 Battery Basics

⚡ Learn to jump-start a car safely

➕➖ Identify positive (+) and negative (–) terminals

🧼 Check for corrosion on battery terminals

🛞 Tires & Tools

🎯 Check tire pressure with a gauge

📏 Understand tire tread wear

🔧 Know how to use a jack and lug wrench

🔄 Practice changing a flat tire in the driveway

🧰 Know where your spare tire, jack, and tools are

🔧 Everyday Maintenance

🌧️ Replace windshield wiper blades

💡 Check brake lights, headlights, and turn signals

🛑 Recognize squeaking or grinding brakes

🧽 Keep windows and mirrors clean for visibility

📅 Good Habits & Records

🗂️ Keep a log of maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations, etc.)

📆 Know your car’s service schedule (found in the owner’s manual)

💵 Understand basic maintenance costs

🔍 Know when it’s time to call a mechanic

🆘 Emergency Readiness

📦 Keep an emergency kit (jumper cables, flashlight, first-aid kit, etc.)

📱 Know how to call roadside assistance or change a tire

🚨 Use hazard lights and stay safe if stranded