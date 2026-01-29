Burst pipe? Here's what your homeowner's policy may cover

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — With freezing temperatures expected to linger through the week and into the weekend, local plumbers are preparing for an increase in burst pipes — a problem that can quickly turn costly for homeowners.

Emergency plumbers say frozen pipes can crack or burst without warning, allowing water to spread through walls, ceilings and floors in a matter of minutes. Often, the damage isn’t discovered until temperatures climb back up.

Burst pipe? What your homeowner's policy actually covers

“We get a lot of calls when things start warming up,” said Cade Monte, a local plumber with Southern Air and Plumbing. “That’s when people realize something burst and water’s been leaking, and it's also why we stress the importance of checking for leaks ahead of time.”

While a broken pipe may seem like the primary issue, Monte said it’s typically the water damage that causes the biggest financial strain.

“The cost of the repair is the cheapest part," Monte said. "That actual damage is probably the most expensive part, that can have a pretty wide range and it's hard to put a number on it, but I would say hundreds to thousands."

The cost can climb even higher if a leak goes unnoticed for an extended period.

That’s where homeowner’s insurance may come into play. Bryce Gaspard, an insurance agent with TSL Insurance Group in Lafayette, said many policies cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by a burst pipe — but not always the pipe itself. The most common, he noted, was an HO-3 policy, or "Special Form" policy.

“Most homeowner's policies will cover sudden and accidental water damage from a burst pipe, but they usually don’t cover the pipe itself,” Gaspard said. “And coverage can depend on whether the home was properly heated and maintained.”

Experts recommend homeowners take preventative steps during cold weather, including keeping a consistent indoor temperature, sealing drafts, opening cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around pipes, and addressing heating issues as soon as they arise.

Homeowners are also encouraged to review their insurance policies now, before a minor pipe issue turns into a major — and expensive — claim.