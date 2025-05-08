Bouquet prices bloom ahead of Mother's Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KATC) — Mother’s Day is one of the busiest holidays for local florists, but this year, your bouquet might come with a little sticker shock.

Bouquet prices bloom this Mother's Day

Beyond typical holiday price hikes, national data show average bouquet prices are up as much as 10% to 20% from last year, with popular flowers like roses, lilies and tulips leading the pack.

Price hikes are a pain that not only consumers — but also local florists — are feeling.

“It could be almost 50% more overseas depending on how much you buy,” said Tommy Champagne, owner and florist at Tommy’s Flowers in Duson. “In large quantities, of course, you’ll get a better deal, but I’m not a huge flower business, so it kind of cuts me a little bit because I’ve got to order less and I’ve got to pay more.”

If you’re wondering why overseas, it turns out 80% of all cut flowers sold in the United States are imported from Colombia, Canada or Ecuador, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA reports that 90% of those flowers as a whole come from South America.

Locally, florists say it often boils down to where flowers originate or grow best. But better growth can come at a cost. Experts cite several factors: rising fuel costs, supply chain issues with growers and a 10% tariff on all imported goods into the United States.

“That’s why I don’t order too much from them, and I get local — so I get a better deal locally,” Champagne said. “Still, some flowers, like certain roses, I get from Ecuador, and that’s just the way it is.”

Online retailers offer convenience, but may come with hidden costs — including surge pricing and delivery fees, both of which can add $15 to $25 to your total.

💸 Ways to save



Order early: Prices often rise as the weekend approaches.

Buy local: Skip delivery fees and support small businesses.

Ask for “designer’s choice”: Many florists offer discounts on seasonal mixed bouquets.

Use loyalty apps: Some large chains and local shops offer points or coupons.

The Better Business Bureau warns that fake flower sites often pop up ahead of Mother’s Day. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Whether you’re buying a bouquet or picking wildflowers with your kids, it’s the thought that counts... but saving a little money doesn’t hurt either.