2026 Tax Filing Season Begins

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Monday, January 26, marks the start of the 2026 tax filing season, when the Internal Revenue Service officially starts accepting and processing 2025 federal income tax returns.

Taxpayers can now begin submitting their returns, with a deadline to do so by no later than Tax Day, April 15.

Here in Louisiana, state tax filing also begins Monday. If you have yet to receive your W-2, your employer has until January 31 to send it. For those filing for an extension, your deadline is October 15, 2026.

Tax season starts soon: What to know

There are also important updates and changes to be mindful of this tax filing season that trickle down from the federal level, which could affect refunds or the amount you owe. For a breakdown of what you need to know when filing, click here.