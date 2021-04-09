Rose torches tough Augusta for 65 and 4-shot Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose picked one of the toughest days at Augusta National for his lowest score in the Masters. Rose made seven birdies and an eagle during a 10-hole stretch. That took him from 2-over par to a 7-under 65 and a four-shot lead after the first round. This was nothing like November. Everyone knew that before the tournament started. No one could have seen a 65 in dry, firm and fast conditions. This was the fourth time Rose has had at least a share of the first-round lead at the Masters, a record he now shares with Jack Nicklaus.