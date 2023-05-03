'Love it, Lock it' campaign reminds community to lock their cars

CARENCRO, La. — The Louisiana Department of Insurance promotes a national public service announcement urging people to lock their car doors in order to avoid theft.

"Lock it, Love it" urges everyone to lock their cars, especially in the summer. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration car thefts are on the rise during the summer months.

"Summertime is here, and pretty soon mischief things are starting to happen around our city and other parts of the parish also," said Chief David Anderson of the Carencro Police Department.

Locking our car doors at night deters car thieves, and prevents car thefts according to law enforcement.

"If you love it, lock it and it doesn't take but three seconds to get your key fob on your car or walk outside and lock your door on your vehicle at night before you go in," Anderson said.

Every neighborhood is at risk of becoming the next area where car thieves look for unlocked cars.

"These thieves don't really care where you live," said Anderson. "They will go into a neighborhood one night and they'll go into another neighborhood another night.

To find ways you can protect yourself from being a victim of car theft, click here.