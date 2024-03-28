List: Restaurants open for Easter

ACADIANA, La. — Looking to grab a bite to eat this Easter?

Below is a parish-by-parish list of restaurants that will have their doors open on Sunday, March 31.

ACADIA PARISH:

Rice Palace

2015 Rice Capital Pkwy.

Crowley, La.

Rice Palce will be open on March 31, but there will be no reservations. Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Easter menu will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The regular menu will be available, as well as two special meal options:

BBQ pork steak or half BBQ chicken or BBQ pork ribs with sausage, rice dressing, potato salad, baked beans and roll - $17.99

Fried chicken, rice dressing, potato salad, green beans and roll - $12.99

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Bourbon Street Cafe Jennings

1823 Elton Rd.

Jennings, La.

Bourbon Street Cafe will be serving a plate lunch of beef roast, rice dressing, green bean casserole, a dinner role and cake for $15.99.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Tchoup's MidCity Restaurant and Bar

117 S. College Rd.

Lafayette, La.

MidCity will be hosting Easter Sunday Brunch on Sunday, March 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have $5 mimosas and $20 bottles of champagne. Reservations are encouraged.

Mel's Diner

2956 Johnston St.

Lafayette, La.

Open 24 hours.

Social Southern Table & Bar

3901 Johnston St.

Lafayette, La.

Social Southern Table & Bar will be having Sunday Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31.

Vestal Restaurant

555 Jefferson St.

Lafayette, La.

Vestal will be holding a special Easter Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Cuisine de Maman

Located in Vermilionville

300 Fisher Rd.

Lafayette, La.

La Cuisine de Maman will have an Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults, it will cost $16.95, and for children 10 and under, $10.95. They will be serving:



honey ham

Cajun brisket

rice dressing

loaded mashed potatoes

candied yams

veggie casserole

green salad

buttermilk biscuits

includes a drink, a cup of chicken and sausage gumbo and dessert

Rascal's Cajun Restaurant

133 Frontage Rd.

Duson, La.

Rascal's will have an Easter buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For $21.99, they will be serving:



fried chicken

stuffed beef roast

glazed ham

crawfish fettuccine

rice dressing

cornbread dressing

green beans

corn maque choux

black eyed peas

smothered cabbage

sweet potato yam casserole

soup of the day

banana pudding

strawberry cream cheese bread pudding

variety of cakes and desserts

Crawfish Time

320 Ridge Rd.

Lafayette, La.

Crawfish Time on Ridge will be open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter. They say there is no need to order boiled crawfish ahead of time.

Mercy Kitchen

1312 Verot School Rd.

Lafayette, La.

Mercy Kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter, and there are rumors of a surprise visit from a very special bunny!

Charley G's

3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

Lafayette, La.

Charley G's will have a special three-course brunch on Easter Sunday. There will be multiple choices per course prepared by Chef Holly Goetting and her team. Kids menus will be available. Seating times are 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. To make a reservation, call 337-981-0108. They will be serving:



First course choices:

butternut squash soup smoked duck and andouille gumbo southern Caesar salad prosciutto and brie board fried green tomatoes

Second course choices:

Charley G's blue point crab cakes braised cochon de lait benedict wood grilled shrimp frittata brunch surf and turf Louisiana crawfish half and half ora king salmon

Dessert choices:

coconut-lime cheesecake bourbon chocolate pecan pie white chocolate bread pudding

Kids menu choices:

chicken tenders fried shrimp fettuccine alfredo



Sundays Soda Fountain

431 Jefferson St.

Lafayette, La.

Sundays will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter. They will have food, libations, sundaes and a limited menu with a few new specials and new ice cream flavors. To make a reservation, call 337-408-3226.

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

BIG HILL CAFE at Brent's

234 Martin Luther King Dr.

Grand Coteau, La.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Big Hill Cafe will have an old fashion Cajun Easter buffet. They will also offer child's plates, the regular cook-to-order menu and a full-service bar. For groups of six or more, you can make a reservation by calling 337-662-4003. It will cost $7 for ages four through six, $14 for ages seven through 12 and $28 for adults. They will be serving:

cornbread dressing

rice dressing

shrimp and eggplant dressing

old fashioned backbone stew with rice

BBQ chicken

glazed ham

brisket

chicken tenders with French fries

Cajun stuffed turkey breast

whipped yams

mustard greens with sausage

buttered corn

lima beans

smothered cabbage

macaroni and cheese

potato soup

Brent's salad

salad bar

bread pudding

The Little Big Cup

149 Fuselier Rd.

Arnaudville, La.

The Little Big Cup will have an Easter Sunday lunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required. It will cost $11.99 for kids ages five to 10 and $29.99 for adults. Subject to changed with availability, they will be serving:

duck, chicken and andouille gumbo

potato salad

buttermilk fried chicken pasta salad

seven layer salad

fresh strawberries and arugula salad

garden salad bar

Easter seafood pasta (Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish tails, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red pepper, fresh herbs, bow tie pasta with a lemon and garlic dressing)

Bourbon, sugar cane glazed Easter ham

slow roasted, stuffed beef brisket

praline chicken and waffles

Southwest Louisiana, Cajun style pork backbone stew

roasted, stuffed pork roast

pork butt and smoked sausage jambalaya

oven roasted, fresh sweet potato wedges with a cinnamon and butter glaze

green bean, three cheese and fried onion casserole

pepper jelly glazed roasted carrots

creamy spring peas with tasso and bacon bits

hog cracklin flavored mac and cheese

yellow and shoe peg corn casserole

assorted bread basket

old fashioned carrot cake

white chocolate bread pudding bites with a house made salted caramel drizzle

espresso brownie bites

assorted cookies

fresh fruit

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Crawfish Town USA

2815 Grand Point Hwy.

Henderson, La.

Crawfish Town USA will hold their annual Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31. Call 337-667-6148 to reserve a table. Ages five and under eat for free. For ages six to 10, it will be $18, and for ages 11 and up, it will be $28. They will be serving:



turkey

baked ham

crawfish étouffée

shrimp pasta

fried catfish

cornbread dressing

smothered green beans

rice dressing

mac and cheese

buttered corn

candied yams

potato salad

rolls

desserts

