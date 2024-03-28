List: Restaurants open for Easter

ACADIANA, La. — Looking to grab a bite to eat this Easter?
Below is a parish-by-parish list of restaurants that will have their doors open on Sunday, March 31.
I will update this list as tips come in, so if you would like to add a restaurant, please email me at calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.
ACADIA PARISH:
Rice Palace
2015 Rice Capital Pkwy.
Crowley, La.
Rice Palce will be open on March 31, but there will be no reservations. Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Easter menu will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The regular menu will be available, as well as two special meal options:
- BBQ pork steak or half BBQ chicken or BBQ pork ribs with sausage, rice dressing, potato salad, baked beans and roll - $17.99
- Fried chicken, rice dressing, potato salad, green beans and roll - $12.99
JEFF DAVIS PARISH:
Bourbon Street Cafe Jennings
1823 Elton Rd.
Jennings, La.
Bourbon Street Cafe will be serving a plate lunch of beef roast, rice dressing, green bean casserole, a dinner role and cake for $15.99.
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
Tchoup's MidCity Restaurant and Bar
117 S. College Rd.
Lafayette, La.
MidCity will be hosting Easter Sunday Brunch on Sunday, March 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have $5 mimosas and $20 bottles of champagne. Reservations are encouraged.
Mel's Diner
2956 Johnston St.
Lafayette, La.
Open 24 hours.
Social Southern Table & Bar
3901 Johnston St.
Lafayette, La.
Social Southern Table & Bar will be having Sunday Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31.
Vestal Restaurant
555 Jefferson St.
Lafayette, La.
Vestal will be holding a special Easter Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
La Cuisine de Maman
Located in Vermilionville
300 Fisher Rd.
Lafayette, La.
La Cuisine de Maman will have an Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults, it will cost $16.95, and for children 10 and under, $10.95. They will be serving:
- honey ham
- Cajun brisket
- rice dressing
- loaded mashed potatoes
- candied yams
- veggie casserole
- green salad
- buttermilk biscuits
- includes a drink, a cup of chicken and sausage gumbo and dessert
Rascal's Cajun Restaurant
133 Frontage Rd.
Duson, La.
Rascal's will have an Easter buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For $21.99, they will be serving:
- fried chicken
- stuffed beef roast
- glazed ham
- crawfish fettuccine
- rice dressing
- cornbread dressing
- green beans
- corn maque choux
- black eyed peas
- smothered cabbage
- sweet potato yam casserole
- soup of the day
- banana pudding
- strawberry cream cheese bread pudding
- variety of cakes and desserts
Crawfish Time
320 Ridge Rd.
Lafayette, La.
Crawfish Time on Ridge will be open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter. They say there is no need to order boiled crawfish ahead of time.
Mercy Kitchen
1312 Verot School Rd.
Lafayette, La.
Mercy Kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter, and there are rumors of a surprise visit from a very special bunny!
Charley G's
3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
Lafayette, La.
Charley G's will have a special three-course brunch on Easter Sunday. There will be multiple choices per course prepared by Chef Holly Goetting and her team. Kids menus will be available. Seating times are 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. To make a reservation, call 337-981-0108. They will be serving:
- First course choices:
- butternut squash soup
- smoked duck and andouille gumbo
- southern Caesar salad
- prosciutto and brie board
- fried green tomatoes
- Second course choices:
- Charley G's blue point crab cakes
- braised cochon de lait benedict
- wood grilled shrimp frittata
- brunch surf and turf
- Louisiana crawfish half and half
- ora king salmon
- Dessert choices:
- coconut-lime cheesecake
- bourbon chocolate pecan pie
- white chocolate bread pudding
- Kids menu choices:
- chicken tenders
- fried shrimp
- fettuccine alfredo
Sundays Soda Fountain
431 Jefferson St.
Lafayette, La.
Sundays will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter. They will have food, libations, sundaes and a limited menu with a few new specials and new ice cream flavors. To make a reservation, call 337-408-3226.
ST. LANDRY PARISH:
BIG HILL CAFE at Brent's
234 Martin Luther King Dr.
Grand Coteau, La.
From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Big Hill Cafe will have an old fashion Cajun Easter buffet. They will also offer child's plates, the regular cook-to-order menu and a full-service bar. For groups of six or more, you can make a reservation by calling 337-662-4003. It will cost $7 for ages four through six, $14 for ages seven through 12 and $28 for adults. They will be serving:
- cornbread dressing
- rice dressing
- shrimp and eggplant dressing
- old fashioned backbone stew with rice
- BBQ chicken
- glazed ham
- brisket
- chicken tenders with French fries
- Cajun stuffed turkey breast
- whipped yams
- mustard greens with sausage
- buttered corn
- lima beans
- smothered cabbage
- macaroni and cheese
- potato soup
- Brent's salad
- salad bar
- bread pudding
The Little Big Cup
149 Fuselier Rd.
Arnaudville, La.
The Little Big Cup will have an Easter Sunday lunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required. It will cost $11.99 for kids ages five to 10 and $29.99 for adults. Subject to changed with availability, they will be serving:
- duck, chicken and andouille gumbo
- potato salad
- buttermilk fried chicken pasta salad
- seven layer salad
- fresh strawberries and arugula salad
- garden salad bar
- Easter seafood pasta (Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish tails, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red pepper, fresh herbs, bow tie pasta with a lemon and garlic dressing)
- Bourbon, sugar cane glazed Easter ham
- slow roasted, stuffed beef brisket
- praline chicken and waffles
- Southwest Louisiana, Cajun style pork backbone stew
- roasted, stuffed pork roast
- pork butt and smoked sausage jambalaya
- oven roasted, fresh sweet potato wedges with a cinnamon and butter glaze
- green bean, three cheese and fried onion casserole
- pepper jelly glazed roasted carrots
- creamy spring peas with tasso and bacon bits
- hog cracklin flavored mac and cheese
- yellow and shoe peg corn casserole
- assorted bread basket
- old fashioned carrot cake
- white chocolate bread pudding bites with a house made salted caramel drizzle
- espresso brownie bites
- assorted cookies
- fresh fruit
ST. MARTIN PARISH:
Crawfish Town USA
2815 Grand Point Hwy.
Henderson, La.
Crawfish Town USA will hold their annual Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31. Call 337-667-6148 to reserve a table. Ages five and under eat for free. For ages six to 10, it will be $18, and for ages 11 and up, it will be $28. They will be serving:
- turkey
- baked ham
- crawfish étouffée
- shrimp pasta
- fried catfish
- cornbread dressing
- smothered green beans
- rice dressing
- mac and cheese
- buttered corn
- candied yams
- potato salad
- rolls
- desserts
