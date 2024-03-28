Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Parish

Actions

List: Restaurants open for Easter

Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 11:13:52-04

ACADIANA, La. — Looking to grab a bite to eat this Easter?

Below is a parish-by-parish list of restaurants that will have their doors open on Sunday, March 31.

I will update this list as tips come in, so if you would like to add a restaurant, please email me at calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

ACADIA PARISH:

Rice Palace

2015 Rice Capital Pkwy.

Crowley, La.

Rice Palce will be open on March 31, but there will be no reservations. Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Easter menu will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The regular menu will be available, as well as two special meal options:

  • BBQ pork steak or half BBQ chicken or BBQ pork ribs with sausage, rice dressing, potato salad, baked beans and roll - $17.99
  • Fried chicken, rice dressing, potato salad, green beans and roll - $12.99

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Bourbon Street Cafe Jennings

1823 Elton Rd.

Jennings, La.

Bourbon Street Cafe will be serving a plate lunch of beef roast, rice dressing, green bean casserole, a dinner role and cake for $15.99.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Tchoup's MidCity Restaurant and Bar
117 S. College Rd.
Lafayette, La.

MidCity will be hosting Easter Sunday Brunch on Sunday, March 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have $5 mimosas and $20 bottles of champagne. Reservations are encouraged.

Mel's Diner
2956 Johnston St.
Lafayette, La.

Open 24 hours.

Social Southern Table & Bar
3901 Johnston St.
Lafayette, La.

Social Southern Table & Bar will be having Sunday Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31.

Vestal Restaurant
555 Jefferson St.
Lafayette, La.

Vestal will be holding a special Easter Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Cuisine de Maman
Located in Vermilionville
300 Fisher Rd.
Lafayette, La.

La Cuisine de Maman will have an Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults, it will cost $16.95, and for children 10 and under, $10.95. They will be serving:

  • honey ham
  • Cajun brisket
  • rice dressing
  • loaded mashed potatoes
  • candied yams
  • veggie casserole
  • green salad
  • buttermilk biscuits
  • includes a drink, a cup of chicken and sausage gumbo and dessert

Rascal's Cajun Restaurant
133 Frontage Rd.
Duson, La.

Rascal's will have an Easter buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For $21.99, they will be serving:

  • fried chicken
  • stuffed beef roast
  • glazed ham
  • crawfish fettuccine
  • rice dressing
  • cornbread dressing
  • green beans
  • corn maque choux
  • black eyed peas
  • smothered cabbage
  • sweet potato yam casserole
  • soup of the day
  • banana pudding
  • strawberry cream cheese bread pudding
  • variety of cakes and desserts

Crawfish Time
320 Ridge Rd.
Lafayette, La.

Crawfish Time on Ridge will be open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter. They say there is no need to order boiled crawfish ahead of time.

Mercy Kitchen
1312 Verot School Rd.
Lafayette, La.

Mercy Kitchen will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter, and there are rumors of a surprise visit from a very special bunny!

Charley G's
3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
Lafayette, La.

Charley G's will have a special three-course brunch on Easter Sunday. There will be multiple choices per course prepared by Chef Holly Goetting and her team. Kids menus will be available. Seating times are 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. To make a reservation, call 337-981-0108. They will be serving:

  • First course choices:
    • butternut squash soup
    • smoked duck and andouille gumbo
    • southern Caesar salad
    • prosciutto and brie board
    • fried green tomatoes
  • Second course choices:
    • Charley G's blue point crab cakes
    • braised cochon de lait benedict
    • wood grilled shrimp frittata
    • brunch surf and turf
    • Louisiana crawfish half and half
    • ora king salmon
  • Dessert choices:
    • coconut-lime cheesecake
    • bourbon chocolate pecan pie
    • white chocolate bread pudding
  • Kids menu choices:
    • chicken tenders
    • fried shrimp
    • fettuccine alfredo

Sundays Soda Fountain
431 Jefferson St.
Lafayette, La.

Sundays will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter. They will have food, libations, sundaes and a limited menu with a few new specials and new ice cream flavors. To make a reservation, call 337-408-3226.

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

BIG HILL CAFE at Brent's

234 Martin Luther King Dr.

Grand Coteau, La.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Big Hill Cafe will have an old fashion Cajun Easter buffet. They will also offer child's plates, the regular cook-to-order menu and a full-service bar. For groups of six or more, you can make a reservation by calling 337-662-4003. It will cost $7 for ages four through six, $14 for ages seven through 12 and $28 for adults. They will be serving:

  • cornbread dressing
  • rice dressing
  • shrimp and eggplant dressing
  • old fashioned backbone stew with rice
  • BBQ chicken
  • glazed ham
  • brisket
  • chicken tenders with French fries
  • Cajun stuffed turkey breast
  • whipped yams
  • mustard greens with sausage
  • buttered corn
  • lima beans
  • smothered cabbage
  • macaroni and cheese
  • potato soup
  • Brent's salad
  • salad bar
  • bread pudding

The Little Big Cup

149 Fuselier Rd.

Arnaudville, La.

The Little Big Cup will have an Easter Sunday lunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required. It will cost $11.99 for kids ages five to 10 and $29.99 for adults. Subject to changed with availability, they will be serving:

  • duck, chicken and andouille gumbo
  • potato salad
  • buttermilk fried chicken pasta salad
  • seven layer salad
  • fresh strawberries and arugula salad
  • garden salad bar
  • Easter seafood pasta (Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish tails, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red pepper, fresh herbs, bow tie pasta with a lemon and garlic dressing)
  • Bourbon, sugar cane glazed Easter ham
  • slow roasted, stuffed beef brisket
  • praline chicken and waffles
  • Southwest Louisiana, Cajun style pork backbone stew
  • roasted, stuffed pork roast
  • pork butt and smoked sausage jambalaya
  • oven roasted, fresh sweet potato wedges with a cinnamon and butter glaze
  • green bean, three cheese and fried onion casserole
  • pepper jelly glazed roasted carrots
  • creamy spring peas with tasso and bacon bits
  • hog cracklin flavored mac and cheese
  • yellow and shoe peg corn casserole
  • assorted bread basket
  • old fashioned carrot cake
  • white chocolate bread pudding bites with a house made salted caramel drizzle
  • espresso brownie bites
  • assorted cookies
  • fresh fruit

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Crawfish Town USA
2815 Grand Point Hwy.
Henderson, La.

Crawfish Town USA will hold their annual Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 31. Call 337-667-6148 to reserve a table. Ages five and under eat for free. For ages six to 10, it will be $18, and for ages 11 and up, it will be $28. They will be serving:

  • turkey
  • baked ham
  • crawfish étouffée
  • shrimp pasta
  • fried catfish
  • cornbread dressing
  • smothered green beans
  • rice dressing
  • mac and cheese
  • buttered corn
  • candied yams
  • potato salad
  • rolls
  • desserts

Again, if you would like to make a suggestion or add your restaurant to this list, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.