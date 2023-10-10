What you should know as we head into flu season

Flu season is usually between December and February when the number of flu cases typically peaks, though it can extend into May.

LDH says, getting a yearly flu shot is the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.

People with chronic illnesses are more susceptible to the flu.

It's flu season across the United States and according to the CDC along with medical professionals, they recommend getting vaccinated.

Figuring out whether you have the flu or not can be difficult. The CDC said, flu symptoms and other respiratory illnesses may be similar, but flu complications can be severe.

People with compromised immune systems are more likely to contract the virus, and their symptoms can be more severe than in the general population. If you have a chronic medical condition, you should consult your doctor about getting vaccinated and other ways to protect yourself against the flu. If you do experience flu-like symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately to see if you need treatment or further evaluation.

While there are antiviral drugs that can be prescribed to treat the flu, experts recommend getting the flu vaccine every year.

