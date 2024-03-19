OGHS plans 17th Annual Community Health Fair for Saturday

OPELOUSAS, La. — Spring into the new season this weekend with Opelousas General Health System.

The healthcare facility's 17th Annual Community Health & Resource Fair will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 9 am to noon at South City Park, located at 1524 South Market Street.

OGHS, along with other health-related businesses, will offer resources and free health screenings, including a thermal vein screening to detect lower extremity venous problems by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. Mary Bird Perkins from the Opelousas General Cancer Center will be on hand to provide information about cancer screenings and the importance of early detection. Acadian Ambulance will provide details about "Stop the Bleed." There will also be information from Medicaid regarding eligibility and re-enrollment guidance.

OGHS dietitians will be available with nutrition information and parents will be able to pick up immunization records. The Second Harvest Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will not be on site, but there will be free fresh produce for the first 100 attendees.

There will also be fun jumps, face painting, cookie decorating and photos with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11 am. The first 250 participants will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, call McKenzie Fontenot at 948-5157, visit the OGHS Facebook Page, or visit www.opelousasgeneral.com.