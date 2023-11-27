Ochsner Lafayette General to offer free stroke screenings

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every four minutes someone dies from one. While the risk of a stroke varies with race and ethnicity, according to the CDC, they are the leading cause of death and long-term disability for Americans. To arm our community against those odds, the stroke program at Ochsner Lafayette General is offering a free stroke screening on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The annual event will be held on the second floor of the Burdin Riehl Center, located at 1211 Coolidge St. across from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Appointments are required for the free screening during which patients will be assessed for diabetes, total cholesterol, blood pressure and heart rate. Carotid artery ultrasounds will also be conducted. Providers from the Ochsner Lafayette General Neuroscience Center will meet with patients to share their results and discuss any stroke risks that may be present.

“Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States,” says interventional neurologist Damon Patterson, MD, Ochsner Lafayette General. A stroke happens when blood flow is cut off from the brain. When the brain doesn’t get enough oxygen-rich blood, brain cells start to die. “The good news is that 80% of strokes are preventable,” he continued. “There are lifestyle choices that can help, like not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, and eating healthy foods. Taking stock of your risk factors, some hereditary, and getting a stroke screening if you are at risk can significantly reduce the likelihood and severity of strokes.”