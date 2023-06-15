Men's mental health unveiled

In a world where expectations and stereotypes can silently weigh on the shoulders of men, we spoke with Louisiana native, David Laxton, LMHC, LPC, NCC, Executive Director of Newport Healthcare Seattle, about the unique challenges that men face in navigating their mental health, debunking stigmas that hinder open discussions.

Q: Why do men avoid seeking help with mental health issues?

A: Sadly, stigma still plays a major role in men being vulnerable with their mental health issues. The stereotype that men need to be strong in society and that expressing emotions is a sign of weakness persists and prevents men from getting the help they need.

Even as children and teens, girls are encouraged to talk about their feelings, while boys are still socialized to be “tough” and to “man up” when they express vulnerability or self-doubt.

Q: How do mental and emotional health issues — like depression or suicidal thoughts — manifest in men?

A: Depression and anxiety manifest themselves differently in men and women, and often can go undiagnosed in men. These are some symptoms of depression often seen in men:



Difficulty sleeping

Increased alcohol and drug use

Irritability and anger

Taking dangerous risks

Escapist behavior – spending a lot of time working or doing other activities

Q: Why are male mental health issues more stigmatized than female issues, and what can our society do to break that mold?

A: Men who struggle with mental health issues are more stigmatized because society as a whole still believes a man must be strong and always put together. If they aren’t, there is the idea that they are not “manly” enough. Women, as the stereotypical nurturers, don’t face this specific stigma. As outdated as this thinking may seem, it still impacts a male’s willingness to seek help for mental health.

As a society, encouraging vulnerability and open conversations about mental health will help to normalize the topic and help men become more comfortable with being honest about their emotions.

Q; What are the best resources for men facing emotional and mental health struggles?

Discussing these emotions and struggles with a family member or peer is a great starting point. From there, it’s important to assess how your emotions are impacting your everyday life. If you’re finding that your mental health symptoms are hindering your everyday life with relationships, work, or family, it might be time to speak with a mental health professional.

Q: What are the best ways to commence dealing with these issues?

A: If you know a male dealing with mental health issues, communicating support is the first step. This helps to ensure that he feels heard. Actively listening and allowing yourself to be an outlet for someone to openly speak about their struggles is important. Reinforce that is it ok and important to be honest about one’s emotions.

Q: Is the lack of adequate attention paid to male mental health a public health problem, a societal issue, or a combination of both?

A: This issue is both a public health problem and a societal issue. The reality is that many men struggle with mental health but feel uncomfortable being honest about it. As a result, we are seeing mental health issues go undiagnosed in men, creating a public health issue. The reason most men feel uncomfortable being honest about these struggles is because of the outside pressure and stigma they feel from society, making this also a societal issue.

Q: What has contributed to the culture of toxic masculinity? What can be done to begin alleviating it?

A: While females are socialized from birth to be more expressive, emotional, and vulnerable, males are expected to be rough, to push boundaries, and to withdraw and deal with their problems on their own rather than reaching out for help. Consequently, male mental health issues manifest not only in substance use but also in anger, aggression, and risk-taking behaviors like fighting, driving while impaired, and criminal activities, such as vandalism, stealing, arson, and assault. Such behaviors are often seen as “acting out” or examples of the idea that “boys will be boys.” These damaging social expectations around masculinity and how boys and men are expected to behave are collectively known as toxic masculinity. We see it embedded in the media as well as within families and communities. Toxic masculinity negatively impacts males’ relationships with family and peers, increases levels of anxiety and depression, undermines psychological well-being, and prevents boys and men from seeking professional help for mental health issues.

Young men get their information about what it means to be a man through parenting, social conditioning, peer behavior, and the media. To alleviate toxic masculinity, males need education and examples around what it means to be a strong and compassionate man, one who is confident enough to express a full range of emotions and behavior. That includes traits that are traditionally considered “masculine”—like strength, leadership, ambition, providing for and protecting others, and being good at sports—as well as softer qualities, like empathy, humility, and vulnerability.

By challenging the stigmas surrounding men's emotional well-being, we can create an environment where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength rather than weakness, forging a path toward a more compassionate future for men's mental well-being.

