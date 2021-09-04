Planet Ice celebrates 10 years

LAFAYETTE — Planet Ice, known for being the only ice skating rink in Acadiana, celebrates its 10 year anniversary of being open on Saturday.

From 12 P.M. to 11 P.M., the rink will hold raffles and giveaways, including a "date night" raffle with an opportunity to win more than $600 in gift cards to restaurants across Acadiana.

Hagan Menard, event coordinator and head of advertisement at Planet Ice, has worked at the rink for just over 2 years. He said that being included in commemorating such an important milestone, especially for a family-run business, is inspiring.

"This business has given me so much hope and has made me so successful, really," Menard said. "Because while being in school and working this job for two years, it's taught me responsibility, and it taught me all kinds of things really like how to have an interaction with customers and have that customer service attitude and I just really love it."

Menard told KATC that everyone is welcome at Planet Ice, no matter one's skill level.

Kate Tucci is 9 years old. She said she had only visited Planet Ice twice before Saturday's event, and that it's one of her favorite places to go.

"My family will be moving soon, like in a couple of days," Tucci said. "I don't know if they'll have ice skating where I'm going, so I will definitely miss this place and skating with my friends."

