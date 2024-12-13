Woman seeks justice after murder charge reduced for brother's accused killer

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette Parish woman is demanding answers after the murder charge against her brother's accused killer was reduced to a lesser charge.

Keysi Guidry’s brother, Kenneth Johnson, was shot and killed on November 22, 2023, near the Plantation Inn Motel in Lafayette. The 30-year-old father was killed in what authorities have described as an argument that escalated to violence. Johnson had just turned 30 two months before his death.

"My brother was so full of life, joy, and yet so young," Guidry said, speaking of the loss. "He had just turned 30 two months before he was murdered. His life was just really getting started."

Guidry claims that her brother was unarmed when he was shot in the back during the altercation. The incident has left her seeking justice, not only for her brother but also for the community.

"My brother did not have to die. I feel that you need guns in certain situations to protect yourself, but for the community to just stop the gun violence," she said. "I just want justice for him so we can move forward as a family and get the closure he deserves."

Carrol Steno III was initially indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Johnson’s death. However, according to records from the Lafayette Clerk of Court’s office, that charge was later reduced to obstruction of justice. Steno pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of obstruction.

Guidry, however, is outraged by the reduction in charges, “There is no justice. I feel like someone got away with murder and nothing is going to be done about it," she said.

The Lafayette Parish District Attorney’s Office has yet to respond to inquiries regarding why the charge was reduced.

In addition to Steno, a second suspect, Lamont Marshal, was arrested in connection with the case. Marshal, 42, has been formally charged with armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder related to his alleged actions toward Steno.