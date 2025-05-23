With school out and closures in effect, Lafayette leaders focus on summer youth programs

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Thursday marked the final day of school for thousands of students in Lafayette Parish — and for several campuses, it was their final day ever.

As part of the Lafayette Parish School Board’s district optimization plan, multiple schools officially closed their doors for good. While the transitions may be bittersweet, for many students, summer is now in full swing.

“Mostly training for football, going to places and new adventures ahead,” one student said.

As students put down their pencils and notebooks, community leaders are stepping up to ensure the summer months are safe, enriching, and productive for local youth.

“I want the kids to realize that we care and we want them to be involved this summer,” said retired teacher Joyce Gaymon. “But they need outside time as well, where we can show them different games.”

Gaymon is spearheading a volunteer-run summer program at the MLK Recreation Center, to help fill the gaps in Lafayette communities. She’s working alongside District 1 City Council Member Elroy Broussard to make it happen.

“A lot of them can’t go anywhere or on vacation,” Broussard said. “So they need something to occupy their time, occupy their mind.”

While summer camp options exist across the parish, high costs and transportation challenges can be a barrier for many families. Gaymon and Broussard are working to fill that gap by offering a, community-focused camp experience.

“We need to do more for our kids, besides letting them sit at home on the phone,” Gaymon said. “Take them on field trips, take them to the park, and let them get around positive activities.”

But the organizers say there are still obstacles. The biggest? Food.

“The camp is from June 9 to July 18, and we need food for the kids,” Gaymon said. “The problem we’re having right now is food for the kids.”

The program is set to host up to 100 children, ages 5 to 13, and will offer arts, reading, and music activities. Camp hours run from 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents interested in supporting the effort can donate food and drinks to help keep the program running. You can call Gaymon on 337-280-3141.

A full list of summer camps in Acadiana can be found here.