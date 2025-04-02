LIST: Summer Camp offerings for 2025

Summer 2025 is coming up fast - so we've put together a list of the summer camp offerings we have.

If your camp isn't listed here but you would like it to be, send the details to news@katctv.com

Here's what we have, arranged by parish:

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Performing Arts League:

Signups are live for our summer kids camp!

Camp will last for 2 weeks: July 7th-18th. Ages 6-12 are eligible and will put together a full production by the end of camp - The Lion King. Auditions for characters will occur on the first day of camp. There will be 2 ticketed performances on July 18th at 11 am and 1 pm.

Campers will attend from 9 am - noon Monday through Friday on camp weeks with the exception of Friday the 18th, which will last until the final performance is over rather than at noon. There will be pizza for campers between the 2 shows.

During camp, students will rotate throughout the day to various stations, including acting, singing, dancing, and crafts. A camp shirt is included in tuition.

Click here to register by June 30th!

LAFAYETTE PARISH

School of Rock Lafayette

Do you want to learn how to play in a band or learn to write songs? School of Rock Lafayette offers a wide variety of music camps and workshops that cover topics such as these. Our local music camps are perfect for musicians of various skill levels who want to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, or vocals. To see what's coming up, click here.

Camp Invention

Camp Invention a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Broadmoor Elementary School the week of June 16-June 20, 2025. Camp Invention challenges children in grades K–6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year's Discover program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities. All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 140,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,600 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.