What’s Your Story: The Traveler

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Don Broussard, a travel influencer and vlogger, creates content that explores various cultures, often focusing on regions like the Middle East. With a deep-rooted belief that travel should offer more than just scenic views, Broussard aims to challenge perceptions, offering his viewers not only entertainment but also valuable lessons and insights.

“I want you to take something away from my content; I don’t wanna just show you I’m in Afghanistan, blasé, blasé, blah, I wanna actually teach you something, I wanna challenge the way you think” Don says.His content isn’t just about showing off beautiful places; it’s about getting people to think more deeply about the world and the diverse people who live in it.

Originally from Lafayette, Broussard’s journey into travel wasn’t without its challenges. Growing up, he had an interest in exploring the world but was held back by a fear of flying. It wasn’t until he was 25 that he boarded his first plane for a trip to Los Angeles. Broussard shares, “I knew that if I was interested in something, I had to overcome those fears.” That first flight was the turning point, transforming him from someone casually interested in travel to someone determined to make it a regular part of his life

Broussard’s early travels were often focused on family trips, and it wasn’t until his first trip outside the United States—an excursion to Europe—that he realized his passion for travel extended far beyond a simple hobby. “That’s when I realized that, okay, I like this but I wanna go further, I wanna go deeper, I wanna go harder and different,” he explained. His desire to explore more deeply pushed him to take on bolder adventures, including trips to places that most people wouldn’t typically think to visit.

Broussard states that travel has a transformative power, one that has altered his worldview. Reflecting on how these experiences have reshaped his perspective, he said, “It changed my life forever, it made me realize 99% of people in this world are good.” His journey has allowed him to engage with people from diverse backgrounds, and he believes it’s crucial to approach these experiences with an open mind and heart. “When I went to these places, I had to make sure I went in with an open mind and an open heart, but ultimately I wanted to allow them to show their side of the story,” he explained.

and it’s those stories Broussard continues to share as he travels the globe.