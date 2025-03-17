WATCH: New basketball coach gets formal intro today

Quannas White, UL's new Men's Basketball Coach, will be formally introduced today at noon.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at Russo Park Stadium Club. But we'll also be streaming it live on KATC.com and on our Facebook page.

White, a New Orleans native who is regarded as one of the nation's top recruiters while at the University of Houston, was named the 15th head coach in Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball history, in an announcement on Monday by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard.

The 44-year-old White, who is currently in his eighth season at UH, including the past two years as the Cougars' Associate Head Coach, will be formally introduced on Monday (March 17) in a noon press conference in the Stadium Club at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

