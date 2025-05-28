Want to help keep an eye on crime? Carencro Police wants you to join the Community Connect Program

CARENCRO, La. — What if you could help keep an eye on crime? The Carencro Police Department recently launched the Community Connect Program to involve everyone in public safety.

The program invites residents and businesses to register their security cameras, aiding in evidence collection if a crime or incident happens nearby their properties.

“We are trying to cover as much ground as we can,” said Corporal Oren Haydel, who has overseen technical services at the CPD for five years.

Haydel showed KATC the collection of camera feeds throughout the city that monitor and deter crime.

This program is an expansion of the existing city camera network.

“The residential program allows people with cameras on their houses like Ring cameras and security cameras to register with our system and what that does is allows us to know where the security cameras are that are working, and allows our investigators to follow up on crimes in case anyone has footage they would like to share with us," he said.

Registering a camera does not grant live video access to the department. Shared files will be used only for law enforcement purposes in criminal investigations and emergencies. Which could save crucial time, according to Cpl. Haydel.

“Historically, we would have to send an officer out in the field and walk door-to-door and street to street,” he said.

Brian Viator, a resident of Carencro, is happy to help out when needed. KATC asked if he would be interested in joining.

“Absolutely. As you know, we live in a crazy world in this day and age. I have a Ring camera at my front door and patio, that would be great to help them out if something happens in this area,” Viator said.

For those concerned about privacy, participation in the program is confidential. Your information will not be shared.

“We do not get access to camera feeds directly. All it does is place your name and an icon on a map so we know your camera is there. This gives us the ability to reach out to you via phone or email and ask if you would be willing to share video files with us,” Haydel explained.

“I think this would be a big help with surveillance; it would be a big help,” Viator added.

For residents or businesses interested in registering their cameras with the program, click here.