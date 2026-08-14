Vacant La Quinta Hotel set to be demolished on Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is announcing the demolition of the La Quinta property at 2100 NE Evangeline Thruway on Monday, August 17, 2026 beginning at 7:30 am.

“When I took office, LCG inherited a backlog of 1,200 blighted, abandoned, and dangerous property cases that date all the way back to 2016,” said Mayor-President Boulet. “We’ve revised our condemnation and demolition ordinance to create a more streamlined approach, more than tripling the number of cases we process. For the first time in many years, LCG is closing more cases than we're opening. The La Quinta property is a major milestone in showcasing that progress.”

The La Quinta property demolition is part of the ongoing progress of clearing out blighted properties in Lafayette parish to not only clear our eye-sores, but to make room for continued growth and economic development in the parish, according to a spokesperson for LCG. This progress began in 2025 with revision to the LCG Code of Ordinances, thanks to a partnership with Senator Gerald Boudreaux, to adopt a new process to hear condemnation cases through the administrative Adjudication Bureau. Since these revisions, LCG has processed 89 adjudication cases compared to 21 in years prior.

“This is exactly the kind of decisive action we need to address commercial blight and open the door to new possibilities for this important corridor. For too long, the former La Quinta property has represented what this area has been, rather than what we know it can become,” said Lafayette City Council Chair Kenneth Boudreaux of District 5. “The Evangeline Thruway corridor and the neighborhoods surrounding it have tremendous economic potential, a strong sense of community pride and residents who deserve continued investment. Removing this blighted property is an important step, but it is also an opportunity to begin imagining what comes next,” Boudreaux continued. “I commend Mayor-President Boulet and her administration for taking action, and I will continue advocating aggressively for the investment, redevelopment and economic opportunities that this area of Lafayette deserves,” Boudreaux emphasized.

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