One person killed in fire at vacant La Quinta hotel

LAFAYETTE, La. — One person died in a fire at the vacant La Quinta hotel in Lafayette Friday night.

Lafayette Fire Department said multiple callers reported flames coming from the roof of the vacant hotel located at 2100 N.E. Evangeline Thwy. When firefighters arrived just before 11:30 p.m., the second floor of the back section of the building was engulfed in flames. LFD said it took crews about 30 minutes of fighting before they were able to get the fire under control, and at least 10 rooms were damaged.

LFD said it was apparent people experiencing homelessness were sleeping in several of the hotel's rooms, so firefighters searched for any victims. They found one deceased man, who has not yet been identified. Fire officials were able to determine the fire originated in the room where the man was found.

Lafayette fire investigators, Lafayette Police Department and the coroner's office are all working to investigate the fire and fatality. The cause of the fire is still unknown.