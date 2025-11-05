UPDATE: Two men booked in Sharp investigation

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department have obtained and executed arrest warrants in connection with the ongoing investigation involving Gabriella Sharp.

Kaden Richard (B/M/18) has been booked with Sexual Battery.

Jaiquan Pierre (B/M/19) has been booked with Video Voyeurism.



Both individuals voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on November 4, 2025, where they were subsequently booked on their respective warrants.

Records show they both posted bond in the amount of $15,000 and were released on Tuesday.

The death of 18-year-old Gabriella Sharp, a senior at Acadiana High School, happened early Saturday at a Lafayette gas station.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the RaceTrac on West Congress Street around 3:40 a.m. LPD discovered Sharp unresponsive and paramedics attempted to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said preliminary autopsy reports indicate she died of a medical issue.

