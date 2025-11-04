Acadiana High School senior’s death under investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. — The death of 18-year-old Gabriella Sharp, a senior at Acadiana High School, has shaken the Lafayette community after she was found unresponsive early Saturday morning at a gas station in the city.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the RaceTrac on West Congress Street around 3:40 a.m. LPD discovered Sharp unresponsive and paramedics attempted to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows Sharp shortly before her death. Police confirmed that the footage is part of their ongoing investigation.

“That is part of the investigation currently, so I can’t say too much about the video,” said Ashley Wood, LPD corporal officer. “The investigators are taking that into account.”

Preliminary findings from an autopsy indicate Sharp’s death was health-related, involving a cardiac issue.

Friends and classmates have shared with KATC photos in memory of Sharp.

Ai'Killian Carmouche

In a statement, the Lafayette Parish School System expressed condolences to Sharp’s family and the Acadiana High community:

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of one of our students who passed away over the weekend. Counselors have been available on campus to support students and staff, and those services will continue as needed. We can confirm that the Lafayette Police Department initiated an investigation at the time of her death due to suspicious circumstances. As this is an active investigation, all questions regarding the case should be directed to LPD."

Lafayette police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sharp’s death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

