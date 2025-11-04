Death of teen under investigation in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is currently investigating the death of Gabriella Sharp, 18.

At this time, the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, and the incident has not been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesperson for LPD.

Details of the Incident:



Date/Time: Friday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Location: 2400 block of W Congress St, at a convenience store.

Action: Lafayette Police officers were dispatched to the location in reference to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

