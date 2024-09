LAFAYETTE, La. — The US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force has apprehended and booked the teen believed to be responsible for a shooting at a Lafayette businesses that killed two people.

The suspect is a 17-year-old that's being held in the Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of first degree murder.

For more info. see our previous stories on the shooting:

UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting at Lafayette business

UPDATE: Second victim dies after shooting at Lafayette business