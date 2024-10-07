UPDATE: NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued the preliminary report for their investigation of a September plane crash that left a prominent local developer and philanthropist dead.

Greg Manuel died when his plane crashed in Oakbourne Country Club just moments after take-off from the Lafayette Regional Airport.

In general, the NTSB issues a preliminary report within a few weeks of a fatal crash, but the final report - which usually provides a cause - can take 18 to 24 months to complete.

In the report, investigators wrote that the aircraft had just departed the airport, en route to Gulf Shores. The plane lifted off the runway, and reached an altitude of about 200 feet before it reached the end of the runway. It then made a slight left turn, then a right turn, and the data ended.

"The final recorded altitude was 25 ft agl and the last recorded location was about 450 ft from the accident location. The airplane impacted a golf course about 2,000 ft and 15 degrees from the departure end of runway 4R," the report states.

The report also records what witnesses and video showed.

"Witnesses reported seeing the airplane during the takeoff and reported seeing thick white smoke trailing from the airplane. A surveillance video from LFT showed the airplane as it began its takeoff and white smoke could be seen trailing from the airplane in the video," the report states. "The airplane came to rest on a golf course fairway. There were broken tree limbs near the initial impact location. The wreckage debris path was oriented about 60 degree magnetic heading. The wreckage damage was consistent with a right-wing, nose-low impact."

The report doesn't indicate preliminary findings of any malfunction, and states that the engine wasn't as damaged as the rest of the aircraft and is undergoing further examination.

Here's the complete report: