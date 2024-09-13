Services set for Greg Manuel

Services have been set for Greg Manuel, a Lafayette businessman who died in a plane crash Thursday.

Services will be at Our Savior's Church - Lafayette Campus on E Broussard Road.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. services Monday, September 16th, at the church.

The services were announced by his company Friday afternoon.

"Thank you to all who have reached out with condolences and kind words over the past day," the post states. "We ask that you lift his family and friends in prayer during this time of grief."

Manuel Builders announced his death Thursday afternoon.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the tragic passing of Greg Manuel, co-owner of Manuel Companies. Greg was a remarkable leader and a cherished member of our community.

"Greg’s dedication to Manuel Companies went beyond business; he was a pillar of our community, known for his unwavering generosity, commitment to the betterment of those around him, and his genuine care for the lives he touched. His contributions will be felt far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on both the professional and personal lives of many.

"We invite everyone to join us in prayer, honoring Greg’s legacy and reflecting on the positive impact he made," the post states.

Here's the post: