UPDATE: Lafayette School Board has revised agenda

The Lafayette Parish School Board agenda for Wednesday's 4 p.m. meeting has been revised.

The agenda, which you can see below or access online here, has been revised to add a presentation by the New Orleans consultant group that recommended the closure of several parish schools and the rezoning of hundreds of children. If you access the agenda online, you also can access back-up documents for some of the agenda items.

Here's the revised agenda. To read about the special rules imposed on citizens who want to attend or comment at the meeting, click here.