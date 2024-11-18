LPSS announces more rules for early meeting Wednesday

The Lafayette Parish School Board has issued a list of rules for Wednesday's meeting, when board members will decide on a New Orleans consultant's recommendations to close parish schools.

The board meeting will be held at 4 p.m., as opposed to the usual 5:30 p.m. According to the agenda, it will be held Lafayette Parish School Board, 202 Rue Iberville, Lafayette, LA 70508

Here's what they sent us today:

The Lafayette Parish School Board has published the agenda for the meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The meeting will convene at 4:00 PM. The agenda can be viewed at LPSSonline.com [go.boarddocs.com].

Due to the significant public interest in District Optimization items on the agenda, the following procedures will be implemented to ensure safety and orderly participation:



Seating: The Board Room and additional seating areas will open to the public at 3:30 PM. Seating will be available in the following locations:

Lafayette Parish School Board Room Two first-floor conference rooms Two second-floor conference rooms

Capacity Limits: Seating capacity is limited to 358 people. To ensure access to exit points, standing in hallways or corridors will not be permitted.

Ticketing System: Attendees will receive a ticket for seating on a first come first served basis. If a person leaves the building after initial entry, the seat will be reassigned to someone waiting outside. Re-entry to the building will not be allowed.

Overflow Viewing: A Promethean board will be set up outside the building to allow attendees to view the meeting if indoor seating reaches capacity.

If approved by the Board and in compliance with state law, public comment on agenda items 4.2, 4.3,. 4.4, 4.5 and 4.6 will be limited to one hour for each item.

Attendees seated outside the main Board Room who wish to provide comment can notify their area steward. The steward will alert staff in the Board Room to ensure the speaker is heard.

As per Board policy [caps.lpssonline.com]:

Each person may speak only once on each agenda item unless recognized by the School Board President to speak again. If a group of interested persons is present, the group must assign no more than two (2) speakers or representatives of the group to speak on behalf of the group. The School Board will receive public comment only on agenda items upon which a motion for action is made, and comments on each item will be restricted to the subject matter of such motion for action. During public comment, individuals shall refrain from asking questions or making requests of the School Board, School Board members, the Superintendent, or staff. No accusatory comments or comments relative to the performance of specific employees or potential employees shall be permitted.



The recommendations by the consultants will not happen until the elected members of the school board approve them.

If you want to contact your board member, here's the official list: