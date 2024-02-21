UPDATE: Here is what's happening with the SLCC Metallica program

Last fall, we told you about SLCC joining the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

Now, we've got an update on how those students are doing.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is facilitated by the band's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH). This nationwide endeavor aims to strengthen vital workforce programs in community colleges, which now includes SLCC's 14-week Precision Machining Technology program.

So far at SLCC, the $100,000 in grant money has provided student support through scholarships and training supplies, as well as programmatic outreach materials that feature the college’s Metallica Scholars. The initiative aims to bridge the skills gap by assisting students, such as Jay Miller and Armer King, in gaining essential training for lucrative and in-demand professions.

Jay Miller's Journey in Precision Machining Technology:

Hailing from Dry Creek, Louisiana, Jay Miller sought a program that delved into both manual and CNC machining. After a year-long search, he found that SLCC's Precision Machining Technology program aligned perfectly with his goals. Jay’s cohort completed the program on January 22, 2024. He has accepted a job with Kelly Pump.

Armer King's Pursuit of Precision Machining:

Armer King, a 39-year-old oilfield worker from South Louisiana, entered the Precision Machining Technology program at SLCC to escape the challenges of extended work trips, especially with a growing family. His love for machining sparked during his oilfield days, and his lack of formal credentials led him to SLCC. After completing the program this month, Armer accepted a position with Halliburton.

According to instructor Brett Meche, finding jobs after graduation is exactly the outcome everyone is hoping for.

“I am pleased that so many of the students found jobs or have interviews set up. The students were able to make the most of this training opportunity, and I encourage them all to continue to learn and master the craft of machining," he says.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative at SLCC not only addresses workforce needs but transforms the lives of students, providing them with the skills and opportunities to thrive in their chosen fields.

"At SLCC, Metallica Scholars Initiative is more than just a grant; it's a catalyst for change,” explains Anthony Baham, Dean of Workforce Programs. “This initiative not only addresses critical workforce needs but also empowers students. Metallica's impact at SLCC goes beyond the classroom, reaching into the lives of individuals who are now equipped to make significant contributions to high-demand, high-wage industries."

The initiative has reached 42 community colleges across 33 states, positively influencing more than 6,000 students pursuing careers in the trades. With a collective investment exceeding $6 million, Metallica and AWMH are empowering individuals to fill essential jobs that demand specialized skills and training. To learn more about SLCC’s part in the program visit www.solacc.edu/machining.