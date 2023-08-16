SLCC receives $100K to transform students’ futures through Metallica Scholars Initiative

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) announced Wednesday its selection as one of the schools to join All Within My Hands' (AWMH) Metallica Scholars Initiative. The initiative continues its multimillion-dollar investment in critical workforce programs at community colleges nationwide. SLCC's inclusion signifies a significant step in providing transformative opportunities for students in the local community.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative, launched in 2019 by Metallica's foundation, AWMH, in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), marks its fifth year with an ambitious expansion into new curricula. According to Anne Falgout, Director of Strategic Communications, with 42 community colleges now directly supported across 33 states, the initiative has already impacted more than 6,000 students pursuing careers in the trades. To date, Metallica and AWMH have invested over $6,000,000 in the American workforce, empowering individuals to fill essential jobs requiring specialized skills and training.

"The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program," states Lars Ulrich, Metallica.

As part of this initiative, SLCC has been selected from a competitive pool of applicants to receive $100,000, enabling the college to strengthen its career and technical education offerings at the local level. Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, expresses his excitement, "We are honored and thrilled to join the prestigious Metallica Scholars Initiative. This generous investment reaffirms our commitment to career and technical education, providing incredible opportunities for more residents in Acadiana to move into high-demand, high-wage fields. We extend our deepest gratitude to Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, for their continued support and belief in the power of education to transform lives."

The Metallica Scholars Initiative has proven to be a strong and cooperative alliance of the nation's best community colleges, fostering a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices. Peter Delgrosso, AWMH Executive Director, explains, "As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately, the impact is felt locally and nationally as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill in-demand technical positions."

SLCC's involvement in the Metallica Scholars Initiative reaffirms its dedication to empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive job market. Each new school joining the initiative brings incredible opportunities to the community, and SLCC is excited to contribute to the success of the initiative and the bright future of its students, Falgout says.

The 11 schools joining MSI this year include:

· Aiken Technical College - Aiken, South Carolina

· Central Wyoming College – Riverton, Wyoming

· Columbia State Community College – Columbia, Tennessee

· Front Range Community College – Westminster, Colorado

· Itawamba Community College – Fulton, Mississippi

· Northeast Wisconsin Technical College - Green Bay, Wisconsin

· Oxnard College (Ventura County Community College District) – Oxnard, California

· South Central College - North Mankato, Minnesota

· South Louisiana Community College – Lafayette, Louisiana

· Texas State Technical College – Waco, Texas

· Western Dakota Technical College - Rapid City, South Dakota

